Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams is taking another health-related leave

The New England Patriots might be down their defensive coordinator for Week 2, with Terrell Williams set to be away from the team due to a health-related issue. Head coach Mike Vrabel made the announcement Wednesday ahead of the team's first practice of the week leading up to Sunday's showdown with the Dolphins in Miami.

"Due to some unforeseen, ongoings here with Terrell -- Terrell Williams will be away for the next few days. It's nothing related to the incident from March, but it was something that just came up," Vrabel said to begin his Wednesday afternoon press conference at Gillette Stadium. "We'll have to run some more tests and we think it's best, and I think it's best, that he focuses on that and we prepare for Miami with what we've been doing."

Inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr will handle Williams' duties while he is away, as he did during the offseason program when Williams missed time due to a medical scare. It sounds like there is a plan in place to have Kuhr run the defense is Williams missed Sunday's game.

"We'll talk to you later in the week, Friday, about how the calling of the game will go defensively. Zack and I have been working with the staff to make sure we're where we need to be and that will be all we talk about with Terrell," said Vrabel. "We'll keep you posted as anything comes up.

"We want what is best for him, what's best for the players and their families, and everybody else. Can't speculate right now, but I want to make sure he's focused on getting results and focusing on what the next step is, whether it's here or medically," added Vrabel.

Kuhr joined Vrabel in New England after he served a number of roles on his Tennessee Titans staff from 2020-23. Last season, Kuhr was a defensive assistant for the New York Giants.

"I think Zak does a fantastic job and always has," Vrabel said Wednesday. "We've worked through the game plan, practice, the normal opportunities of third down, short yardage. We'll have to be great and have great preparation against an offense that motions a lot and has great speed, timing, and precision."

No Christian Gonzalez on Wednesday

Williams won't be at practice Wednesday, and neither will star corner Christian Gonzalez. But Vrabel said he's making progress and made it sound like Gonzalez could hit the practice field this week.

"I don't think we'll see him today. He's continuing to improve, which is a positive," said Vrabel. "He's working hard but I don't think we'll see him today on the practice field. He's working hard, improving, staying engaged, preparing as a starter and asking questions in meetings."

Gonzalez hasn't practiced since late July when he suffered a hamstring injury in the team's first padded practice of training camp.