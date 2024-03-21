Doctors warn against teens and young adults using drugs like Ozempic to lose weight

Doctors warn against teens, young adults using weight loss drugs just to drop pounds

BOSTON - Experts are concerned that teens and young adults may be seeking weight loss drugs for the wrong reasons.

A lot of people want to get in shape this time of year before they hit the beach, but according to WebMD, some experts are worried that teens and young adults may be turning to drugs like Ozempic simply to look good in a bikini.

Doctors say these medications should not be seen as the first or best option to lose weight, especially if someone only wants to shed 5 or 10 pounds or tone a certain area, like the belly. When used inappropriately, these drugs can cause unwanted side effects and could make someone look older.

Instead, young people should make sure they are eating healthy foods and getting enough exercise and should resist comparing their bodies to others which can lead to low self-esteem and poor body image.