Teenage girl shot at apartment complex in Easton

EASTON - A teenage girl suffered life-threatening injuries after she was shot at an apartment complex in Easton on Tuesday afternoon. Police responded to a 911 call for the shooting at about 2:30 p.m. at the Avalon on Robert Drive.

Easton Police Chief Keith Boone said the victim was shot in the face outside the building. "It was a horrific scene for the officers involved," Chief Boone said.

She was taken by an ambulance to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton and then flown by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital. Police said she had serious, life-threatening injuries.

Video from Skyeye shows police tape and evidence markers outside a door to an apartment building. The victim is an Easton resident and lives in the apartment complex.

The suspects fled the area before officers arrived. No arrests have been made.

Police believe victim was targeted

Police said residents should expect an increased police presence during the investigation, but there is no ongoing threat to the community.

"We don't believe this was a random act," Chief Boone said. "We believe this was targeted."

Mansfield police said officers responded to Donegal Way regarding an incident in Easton. The street is about two miles away from the where the shooting occurred. Boone said officers were also being assisted by police in Brockton.

The incident remains under investigation by Easton police and Massachusetts State Police.