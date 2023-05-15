Teen seriously injured after getting hit by car on Route 28 in Middleboro
MIDDLEBORO - A teenage boy was seriously injured after getting hit by a car on Route 28 in Middleboro Sunday evening.
It happened just before 7:30 p.m. in front of Hannaford's supermarket. The 15-year-old was treated at the scene before being airlifted to Hasbro Children's Hospital in Providence.
Police said the driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
