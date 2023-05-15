Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen seriously injured after getting hit by car on Route 28 in Middleboro

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

MIDDLEBORO - A teenage boy was seriously injured after getting hit by a car on Route 28 in Middleboro Sunday evening.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. in front of Hannaford's supermarket. The 15-year-old was treated at the scene before being airlifted to Hasbro Children's Hospital in Providence.

Police said the driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on May 14, 2023 / 9:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.