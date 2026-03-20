Teen charged with murder in deadly Chelsea stabbing was captured on surveillance video, prosecutors say

An 18-year-old is charged with murder after a deadly stabbing in Chelsea, Massachusetts Thursday night. Sergio Josue Castellanos hid behind a courtroom door on Friday. His lawyer argued that his face should be hidden from cameras, and the prosecution allowed it.

As he remained out of view, the prosecution laid out their case by saying Castellanos was one of five suspects who confronted the victim, Eduardo Rosales Lopez. His wife and sister held back tears as the prosecution discussed surveillance video that allegedly showed Castellanos and another person chasing Lopez toward 3rd Street and Everett Street before attacking him.

They said on video, Castellanos could be seen making a stabbing motion, and that he was later found with a cut and clothes matching the description of the person seen on camera. Lopez died from his wounds.

Castellanos's lawyer believes he wasn't the one with the knife. "The police report says that somebody else, not fitting the description of my client, had possession of this knife. That's what I'm hanging my hat on. That's what I want to know more about," said Castellanos's lawyer Brian Kelley.

Earlier in the day, another person connected to the case, Sergio Chavez, was only charged with trespassing and was released on bail.

After court, Lopez's friends and family gave their emotional pleas in Spanish with a friend of the family pointing to Lopez's sister and saying, "Five guys killed this guy, and now everybody is free. That's not nice and nobody is protecting this woman. Nobody is helping the family. That's not nice."

In court, the prosecution stated some of the names have been held from reports because they are juveniles, but supporters of the victim's family believe Castellanos should have been seen in court.

"It's a done deal," said Carrie Hernandez, a supporter of the family who was helping to translate for them. "You did what you did. You murdered somebody, show your face."

Castellanos will be held without bail and will be back in court in late April.