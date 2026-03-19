Multiple people stabbed in Chelsea, one in serious condition

Police in Chelsea, Massachusetts are investigating a "very serious incident" after multiple people were stabbed Thursday night.

Officers responded to the area of Chestnut Street and Everett Ave. shortly before 7 p.m. and located multiple stabbing victims. It is unclear how many people were injured.

Chelsea police said, "all were immediately provided medical aid" and taken to the hospital for treatment. One person suffered potentially life-threatening stab wounds and is in serious condition.

Police did not release any information about any suspects.

"Chelsea detectives and Mass State Police detectives are currently working this very serious incident, and we are ready to utilize any and all of our resources to give our community the peace of mind our citizens deserve," Chelsea Police Chief Keith Houghton said in a press release.

The investigation is ongoing and fluid, police said.

No other information has been released.