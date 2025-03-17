The Tee Higgins dream is over for Patriots fans

If you were a Patriots fan still holding out hope for a Tee Higgins trade this offseason, the game-changing receiver is staying in Cincinnati. Higgins and teammate Ja'Marr Chase have both agreed to big-money extensions with the Bengals, according to several reports Monday morning.

The Bengals went all in with Joe Burrow's top two targets, locking both into four-year extensions that will pay them top dollar. According to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports, Chase received a $161 million extension that includes $112 million of guaranteed money, while Higgins got a $115 million contract. Chase is now the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, while Higgins is the highest-paid No. 2 receiver in the game.

The Bengals hit Higgins with the franchise tag for the second straight year earlier this offseason and there were some rumblings Cincinnati would look to trade him if the two sides couldn't work out an extension. But it was reported over the weekend that the two receivers were close to extensions, and it all came together Monday morning.

Remaining options at wide receiver for Patriots

While the Patriots adding Higgins this offseason had very little chance of actually coming to fruition, you can officially take the receiver off the board for New England. That's been happening a lot this offseason, and the team's receiver options are dwindling.

There's no true No. 1 receiver remaining on the free-agency market, but there are some solid veteran options in Stefon Diggs, Amari Cooper, Keenan Allen, and Tyler Lockett. On the trade front, the Patriots could revisit a Brandon Aiyuk swap with the San Francisco 49ers (though the 27-year-old is coming back from a torn ACL and will miss time) or explore a deal with the Raiders for Jakobi Meyers.

New England will likely look to add at receiver at the NFL Draft, where the Patriots possess nine selections at the moment. Colorado receiver/corner Travis Hunter could potentially fall to New England with the fourth overall pick, or the Patriots could trade back and potentially draft Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan later in the first round.

The Patriots tried to sign Chris Godwin to a massive contract to be Drake Maye's No. 1 receiver, but he turned down some silly money from New England to re-sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. So it looks like the Patriots are onto Plan D or E at this point in the team's quest for a top-flight receiving option for its young quarterback.