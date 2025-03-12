Patriots free-agent target Chris Godwin says he was "really close" to leaving Tampa Bay

The New England Patriots made a strong push to sign free agent wide receiver Chris Godwin before he ultimately re-signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday. But Godwin said he and his family gave strong consideration to leaving the only team he's played for and joining another franchise.

Godwin admitted Tuesday that he had some tough conversations with his wife, Mariah, about his future and came "really close" to leaving Tampa. He reportedly had a massive offer from the Patriots for a lot more money, but ultimately returned to the Buccaneers on a three-year, $66 million contract.

As Godwin explained Tuesday, it's not always about the money.

"I mean, to be honest, I feel like we were really close," Godwin said on NFL Network's The Insiders with Sara Walsh and Mike Garafolo. "When it comes to a situation like that, you have to really, really consider it. Me and Mariah, we had some really tough conversations. Had some really tough conversations with my agent. Because at the end of the day, you're trying to figure out what's going to be best for our family. Not everybody would make that decision, and I'm not faulting anybody that would.

"But at the end of the day, like I was mentioning in the presser, I have to go based off my gut, I have to go based off my intuition and what I think is going to be best for us in the long run," he continued. "Being here, where we call home, where we feel the most comfortable, where we can raise our newborn son, I think all those things are big factors for us in making this decision."

Godwin turns down big money from Patriots

While the Patriots made a slew of signings when the NFL's negotiating window opened on Monday, Godwin was the one that got away. Mike Vrabel and company sent him a massive contract offer, and Godwin reportedly turned down an extra $20 million to return to the Buccaneers.

"Chris Godwin, from my understanding, left about $20 million dollars on the table," NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week. "I know New England was in there pretty heavy."

While the Patriots have a talented young quarterback in Drake Maye and a new head coach in Vrabel, this goes to show how tough it is for the Patriots to convince top offensive players to sign. It isn't as bad on the defensive side, as the team landed defensive tackle Milton Williams on a massive contract, but it seems like they're still fighting an uphill battle in their quest to build up the offense.

At least veteran receiver Cooper Kupp is reportedly "curious" about joining the Patriots. Kupp is expected to be released by the L.A. Rams on Wednesday unless the team is able to work out a last-minute trade before the new league year begins at 4 p.m.