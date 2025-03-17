Watch CBS News

Should Patriots explore signing Stefon Diggs?

The New England Patriots are not done in free agency, and the team really needs to add a veteran receiver to the mix. Is Stefon Diggs an option? Steve Burton and ESPN's Mike Reiss discuss on Sunday night's Sports Final on WBZ.
