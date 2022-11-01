Taylor Swift announces new tour with 2 shows at Gillette Stadium

Taylor Swift breaks Billboard record Taylor Swift makes history as first artist to claim entire Top 10 on Billboard Hot 100 04:24

FOXBORO - Taylor Swift is coming back to Foxboro.

She announced her next tour Tuesday, "The Eras Tour," which will be in stadiums across the country.

She'll return to Gillette Stadium on May 19 and 20 with special guests Phoebe Bridgers and GAYLE.

You can sign up for tickets on her website. Registration closes Wednesday, November 9.

Swift last performed at Gillette in July 2018 for her Reputation tour. She cancelled her entire 2020 tour because of the pandemic.

She made music history this week by claiming every single top 10 spot on Billboard's Hot 100 chart at once. No other artist has ever held all 10 spots at the same time, according to Billboard.

All 10 songs are from Swift's newly released album "Midnights."