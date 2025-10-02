Celebrate Taylor Swift's "The Life of a Showgirl" album release with these events around Boston

Taylor Swift's new album, "The Life of a Showgirl," officially comes out Friday, and there are plenty of Swiftie-approved events around Greater Boston to celebrate.

Grab your glitter, baked goods and cats because it's showtime!

Some Target stores open at midnight

Are you Ready For It? Targets across Massachusetts will open at midnight on Friday so that Taylor Swift fans can get their hands on the album and the exclusive shimmery pink Target edition vinyl.

Here's the full list of stores celebrating the showgirl at midnight:

Boston Fenway

Danvers

Holyoke

Leominster

Millbury

North Attleboro

North Dartmouth

Plainville

Seekonk

Taunton

Watertown

Woburn

Release parties and events

If you're looking to be Bejeweled when you listen to "Life of a Showgirl," then there are plenty of places to go to shimmer with other Swifties.

The Greatest Bar

The 21+ event will take over two of the four floors at the sports bar near North Station. Starting at 9 p.m. and going until 2 a.m. Swifties will be able to dance to the new album! Tickets begin at $12.51.

Time Out Market

Time Out Market in Fenway begins at 6 p.m. on Friday. Fans can participate in a Taylor Look-A-Like contest, make friendship bracelets, and enjoy themed bites and drinks! The event is free to the public, but tickets are recommended to reserve your spot.

Cambridgeside

Cambridgeside is having the Swift-themed week of our Wildest Dreams. The mall kicked off the week with Music Bingo on Tuesday night. They will then have Taylor Swift trivia on Thursday night starting at 6 p.m. and a listening party at 6 p.m. on Friday. Themed drinks will be available for purchase. The events themselves are free.

High Street Place

Watch Swift's music videos and enjoy the newest album at the High Street Place listening party with DJ Swiftie. The event will have themed drinks and food, and fans are encouraged to dress up and pose in front of themed backdrops. Little Words Project will be on site for anyone looking to make a friendship bracelet.

Tickets begin at $25 dollars.

Trident Book Sellers & Cafe

Think you Wood know the most about Taylor Swift? Trident Booksellers in Back Bay is hosting multiple games of trivia about our favorite showgirl. Starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Saturday, fans can test their knowledge. There will also be another

Make sure not to leave any Blank Spaces on your answer cards.

Trivia tickets begin at $7.

Eva

If you're looking for something still Swift-themed, but more discreet, then Eva on Newbury Street could be for you. While they are not having an official party for the album, they have something a bit more permanent. Their entire drink menu is named after the star's iconic songs like Cruel Summer, Speak Now, and Wildest Dreams. Non-alcoholic options are also available.

Taylor Swift movie screenings

If you're looking to catch a showing of Swift's "Official Release Party of a Showgirl," then you're in luck. You can Shake It Off at several theaters in and around Boston.

The movie will be the official premiere of her music video for "The Fate of Ophelia." It will also give fans a behind-the-scenes look from the music video shoot, new lyric videos and Swift will give personal reflections on each of the 12 songs on the album. And yes, it is 89 minutes in honor of Swift's birth year, 1989.

But you'll have to be quick, the movie is only in theaters this weekend and showtimes are filling up. The film is not included with any of the movie pass programs at these theaters.

AMC Theaters

AMC has four theaters in the greater Boston area: Boston Common, Causeway, Assembly Row, and South Bay Center. Each of the theaters will begin showing Swift's film starting at 3 p.m. on Friday. The last showing will be at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Boston Common location.

Showings will be available in normal theaters and with reclining seats.

Alamo Drafthouse

The Seaport location of the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema will begin showing the movie at 4 p.m. on Friday and end on Sunday at 6:15 p.m. The theater boasts a full food menu complete with burgers, salads, alcohol, and yes, popcorn, which is brought to your reclining seat by a server. For a list of screenings and tickets, click here.

Coolidge Corner Theatre

The nearly 100-year-old Coolidge Corner Theatre in Brookline will also show the movie. The independent theater begins showings at 3 p.m. on Friday and finishes off with a 7:30 p.m. showing on Sunday. To purchase tickets, click here.

The theatre recently underwent a $15 million renovation to update seats, concessions, and more.

West Newton Cinema

If you don't want to go all the way into Boston to see the movie, West Newton Cinema will have showings starting at 3 p.m. on Friday until Sunday at 8:30 p.m. For a list of showings and tickets, click here.