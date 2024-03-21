Coolidge Corner Theater in Brookline opens $15 million expansion to bring in loyal customers

BROOKLINE - The Coolidge Corner Theater in Brookline is opening its completed $15 million expansion, built for and by the community.

In a world when life was uncertain and a global pandemic was shuttering movie theaters nationwide, Coolidge Corner Theater carried on.

"I love movie theaters, it's kind of exciting," said Nella Larosa-Waters.

The cornerstone of Brookline was built in 1933 and is known for its charm, art deco architecture and old Hollywood nostalgia.

"We are looking forward, mostly, to audiences coming through these new doors," said Coolidge Corner program director Mark Anastasio. He's promising new opportunities too, including educational programs and new theaters built with movies in mind. "This is a brand new 54-seat house. The architects were saying that it was inspired by the film '2001: A Space Odyssey.'"

But even the new space will tie in to what neighbors know and love.

"Adding small art deco flourishes that make it connected to the original 1933 theater," said Anastasio.

A theater that almost didn't survive.

"When I saw theaters shuttering, it was never a sure thing that we would make it out of that dark time," said Anastasio. But the loyal Coolidge Corner customers kept their theater alive. "We are a nonprofit, community-driven, arthouse theater and it's an amazing thing at a time when larger chains of theaters are on such shaky ground that a community arthouse like ours is secure. Everyone accomplished this together."

The expansion opens March 27.