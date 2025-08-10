Watch CBS News
Tax-Free Weekend brings scores of shoppers to Open Newbury Street in Boston

By
Logan Hall
Logan Hall
Logan Hall is an Emmy award-winning reporter who joined WBZ-TV in November 2024.
Logan Hall

CBS Boston

Shoppers head to Open Newbury Street in Boston on Tax-Free Weekend
Shoppers head to Open Newbury Street in Boston on Tax-Free Weekend 01:25

Shoppers in Massachusetts had extra incentive to hit the stores this weekend as the state's annual tax-free holiday coincided with Open Newbury Street, when vehicles are banned from the popular Back Bay shopping street in Boston.

"It's a lot of fun, the whole no cars thing is great just being able to go up and down," one shopper said. "We just got here a little bit ago, it's hot but the sun's out, so we like it."

Tax-Free Weekend on Newbury Street

The tax-free holiday allows consumers to purchase most retail items without paying the state's 6.25% sales tax, and the savings drew big crowds.

"I could use a brand new TV. It definitely incentivizes me," shopper Joshua told WBZ-TV.

Local businesses also saw the benefits. Rosemary Chimbganda, who sells jewelry and statues from Zimbabwe, said the combination of tax-free shopping and pedestrian-friendly streets brought a welcome boost.

"Especially with the tax-free element built in there," she said.

Chimbganda also said that Open Newbury Street tends to bring her business new customers that would not otherwise see her work. 

For many, the day was as much about enjoying the atmosphere as it was about shopping.

"Can't complain, the weather's beautiful. It hasn't been super nice this summer, so I feel like we've gotten a couple of nice weekends of good weather," said Rachel, who was out to enjoy Open Newbury Street. "So it's just nice to walk around and shop and get some steps in."

What purchases qualify for Tax-Free Weekend?

Retail items that are below $2,500 and are for personal use qualify for the tax-free promotion. If you are purchasing items that add up to over $2,500, all items are still eligible for the exemption. Some items that do not qualify for the exemption are vehicles, gas, alcohol and tobacco products. 

The state also said that items purchased online qualify for the tax exemption as long as they are bought during the weekend during Eastern Daylight Time.

