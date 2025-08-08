Tax-free weekend in Massachusetts brings relief to businesses hit by tariffs

This weekend, Massachusetts is offering shoppers a break with many retail items exempt from a usual sales tax on Saturday and Sunday.

For residents like Hannah Puckett, a shopper in Watertown, the timing couldn't be better. "Times are tough right now and everyone is trying to save money," she said.

Ryan Kearney, General Counsel for the Retailers Association of Massachusetts, "The sales tax holiday suspends the 6.25% sales tax on goods in Massachusetts as long as those goods are tangible."

What items are ineligible?

According to Mass.gov, the following items are ineligible for the sales tax discount:

Meals

Motor vehicles

Motorboats

Telecommunications services

Gas

Steam

Electricity

Tobacco products

Marijuana or marijuana products

Alcoholic beverages, and

Any single item whose price is more than $2,500.

Relief for businesses hit by tariffs

Shoppers aren't the only ones benefiting this weekend's discounts. Therone McQueen, the owner of Watertown Mattress, said his business that's been affected by tariffs will also feel relief.

"The prices just continue to go up," he said.

Friday afternoon, customers like Susan Jones and Nopi Kyriakopulos were already taking advantage of the tax-free weekend by placing orders early. "The guy told me Saturday is tax-free, so I said, 'OK, I'll come tomorrow and pay you,'" said Kyriakopulos.

Nearby, Mickey Lourenco at Watertown Tiles is offering additional deals on top of the tax exemption. "Anything in stock, we are giving 20% off on any tiles," he said. "We have a lot of customers coming in, doing all of the selection because they want to take advantage of the tax-free date."

For Kearney, the purpose of this weekend's purpose is about more than just saving money but rather to support local businesses and boost the state's economy. "That's really the reason why this is such an important initiative here in Massachusetts," he said.