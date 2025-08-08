Tax free weekend is here in Massachusetts. Here's what does and doesn't qualify for the sales tax exemption.

Tax free weekend is coming up in Massachusetts. It's a popular time for shopping because the state's 6.25% sales tax is waived for most retail items, though there are some notable exceptions.

Here's what to know about the 2025 sales tax holiday.

When is tax free weekend?

This year's tax free weekend is happening on Saturday, August 9 and Sunday, August 10.

What qualifies for the sales tax exemption?

Generally, retail items that cost below $2,500 and are bought for personal use qualify for the tax free weekend exemption.

If you're buying items at a store that add up to over $2,500 combined, all are still eligible for the sales tax exemption.

What items do not qualify for the sales tax exemption?

Here's a full list of ineligible items for the sales tax discount, according to Mass.gov.

Meals

Motor vehicles

Motorboats

Telecommunications services

Gas

Steam

Electricity

Tobacco products

Marijuana or marijuana products

Alcoholic beverages, and

Any single item whose price is more than $2,500.

Online orders made on tax free weekend

Internet purchases of eligible items also qualify as long as they're bought online during the sales tax holiday during Eastern Daylight Time, the state says. The delivery time of the item doesn't matter.

Why does Massachusetts have a sales tax holiday?

Massachusetts enacted a law in 2018 that mandated an annual sales tax holiday. It happens in August because that's typically a slow month for retailers.

Supporters say the tax holiday weekend boosts small businesses, though the Washington, D.C.-based Tax Foundation has called it "ineffective" and says customers just change the timing of the major purchases they were planning to make anyway.