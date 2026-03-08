Taunton rallies around families who lost everything during massive house explosion

At Home Plate Bay Street Grill in Taunton, the community is stepping up to help families devastated by a home explosion nearly two weeks ago.

Throughout this weekend, 20% of the tabs at the restaurant was donated to the families impacted by the February 25 explosion and fire on Plain Street.

"Whatever you buy, we give back 20% of your check to the actual families," Home Plate manager Courtney Draper said. "We care about the community and it was very tragic what happened with the fire and explosion, we just want to help."

Investigators say a natural gas explosion destroyed a three-family home, leaving it burned to the ground.

Mother and daughter hurt by Taunton blast

Twenty-five-year-old mother Lucitha Blanc and her 2-year-old daughter were inside and seriously injured with what police called life-threatening burns. Residents of the other units were not home at the time, but lost everything they owned.

Neighbors say the destruction has been difficult to process.

"I'm a neighbor of theirs, I witnessed everything from the beginning to end, and I just wanted to, how can I jump in to help? So this is it," Taylor Brewer said.

Brewer organized a raffle at the restaurant featuring donated gift packages, which has already raised thousands of dollars for the families.

"They're all genuine good people. I cannot stress enough how good of people they are. They did not deserve this," Brewer said.

Lucitha Blanc and daughter Janelle. Family photo

"Humanity is still there"

Among those affected was Sara Donovan, who lived on the top floor with her father. She was at work when the explosion happened.

"I don't like driving past it because it just reminds me that what was once there isn't there anymore," Donovan said.

Donovan said while their belongings are gone, she is grateful the situation wasn't worse.

"Stuff can be replaced, which is good. I'm just glad that everyone's OK, everyone's alive," she said.

For now, the displaced residents are staying with extended family while they work to rebuild their lives, encouraged by the support from neighbors and the broader community.

"It's beautiful to see the community come together," Donovan said. "Especially like the time of the world and stuff like that. It's just nice to be able to see that the kindness is still there and the humanity is still there."