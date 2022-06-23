Watch CBS News
Man killed in apparent electrocution with metal antenna at Taunton home

By Beth Germano

TAUNTON -- A man died in Taunton after he was apparently electrocuted while working at a home on Danforth Street Thursday morning. 

Friends of the unidentified man told WBZ-TV he was a landlord working on the third floor of the house. Witnesses said that he was on a metal fire escape removing a metal antenna when he apparently came in contact with a live wire.

"He was on the fire escape trying to take down an old antenna, one of those old, big, huge, antennas, and I guess the guy tried to bring it down the drop. And it looks like he must've, from just checking and looking at the scene, hit the wire, a live wire, and that's what laid him out," a witness told reporters.

Taunton Police and Fire Department were still at the home all Thursday afternoon.

No other information has been released at this point in the investigation.

