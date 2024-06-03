Taunton crossing guard allegedly attacked woman with stop sign stick near school

TAUNTON - A crossing guard is accused of attacking a mother and child with a stop sign stick near Taunton High School on Monday morning.

Prosecutors say a woman was driving through the intersection where 68-year-old Louis Chaves was working at about 7:30 a.m. when she had to stop to sneeze and blow her nose.

The woman told police that Chaves began yelling and put the stop stick through the passenger window and started swinging it. The woman says a child in the backseat was hit by the stick. The mother then got out of the car.

"When the parent got out of the vehicle, confronted this defendant about the assault, that's when the defendant started to attack her with a stop sign stick, eventually throwing her to the ground. Stated while she was on the ground, she was dragged and kicked repeatedly by the defendant," a prosecutor said at Chaves' arraignment.

The woman had multiple abrasions and lacerations on her arm.

Chaves faces three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He was released on his own recognizance.

Taunton Public Schools said the crossing guard was fired after the alleged incident.