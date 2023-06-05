Tattoo could help identify woman found dead on New Hampshire highway, police say

Tattoo could help identify woman found dead on New Hampshire highway, police say

Tattoo could help identify woman found dead on New Hampshire highway, police say

HOPKINTON, N.H. - New Hampshire State Police hope a tattoo will help them identify a woman who was found dead on a highway early Monday.

Troopers were called to I-89 north in Hopkinton just after midnight and found the woman dead in the breakdown lane.

Police described her as white with fair skin, blue eyes and strawberry blonde-red hair. She's 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 111 pounds. She's believed to be between 18 and 30 years old. She had neon green-colored fingernails and toenails and a tattoo on the small of her back. It shows a bird feather with birds flying out of it.

Investigators released an image of the tattoo, hoping someone will recognize it and contact them.

An autopsy determined the woman died of "blunt impact head injuries."

Police said they are also interested in reports of "suspicious behavior of an individual or any motor vehicle stopped on the northbound side of Interstate 89 in Hopkinton, anytime between June 4, 2023, at 11:25 p.m. and June 5, 2023, at 12:15 a.m."

Anyone with information can contact State Police at (603) MCU-TIPS (628-8477) or MCU@dos.nh.gov.