Tanner Houck to undergo facial surgery, no timetable for return

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- The Red Sox say that Tanner Houck will pitch again this season after he was hit in the face by a ball last week. But first, the Boston righty will undergo surgery to insert a plate into his face.

That surgery will take place next week, the Red Sox announced Tuesday. While the procedure may sound a bit ominous, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Houck is fortunate the injury wasn't worse. He added that it's a major positive that Houck will take the mound again this season.

"The fact that he knows he's going to be part of [the team this season] is good, it's the best news we could get," Cora said ahead of Tuesday night's 10-4 win over the Twins in Minnesota.  

Houck suffered the facial fracture last Friday night against the Yankees when he was hit just under the right eye by a line drive off the bat of New York catcher Kyle Higashioka. He was placed on the 15-day injured list over the weekend, and the team doesn't have a timetable for his return.

Houck is 3-6 with a 5.05 ERA and 1.256 WHIP over 13 starts for Boston this season. 

