Suspects sought in 2 unrelated MBTA attacks

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – MBTA police are looking for suspects in two unrelated, assaults, one in August and one in September.

On Monday evening a 56-year-old man was attacked by two men at Andrew Square Station. The victim said two men targeted him for "no apparent reason," punching him, knocking him to the ground where he hit his head on the platform, and kicking him in the face and head. He was transported to a local hospital for emergency treatment.

andrewssquare-copy.jpg
Suspects sought in Andrew Square Station assault. Transit Police

Transit police also are looking for help to identify a female suspect who allegedly struck another woman in the face on a Chelsea bus before fleeing the bus. The victim said the attack, which happened the night of August 26, was unprovoked.

mbta-assult-1.jpg
Suspect sought in Chelsea bus assault. Transit Police

Anyone who recognizes the suspects in either attack is asked to contact the transit police's Criminal Investigation Unit at 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous text to 873873.

CBSBoston.com Staff
The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on September 8, 2022 / 11:45 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

