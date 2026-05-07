A "super" El Niño is likely to form this year. Here's what could happen in Massachusetts.

A super El Niño is quickly brewing, and will likely have a big influence on weather in Massachusetts and around the world.

New model data just released shows a very high likelihood of one of the strongest events on record happening later this year.

What does "super" El Niño mean?

The trademark of El Niño, a stripe of warmer-than-average water in the Pacific Ocean, is expected to be more than 2 degrees warmer than average.

You may think that 2 degrees doesn't sound too "super."

But only a handful of events this strong have ever been observed, most recently in 2015. And the impact is larger than you'd think.

A look at warm water that could be headed toward North and South America due to a potential "super" El Niño. CBS Boston Graphic

For starters, a quieter-than-average Atlantic hurricane season would be one of those outcomes, with high wind shear shredding apart tropical waves. On the flip side, the Pacific will be much more active.

Global regions of drought and heavy rainfall will shift as regions of strong rising and sinking air develop.

Down the road, the winter pattern could be the total opposite of what we saw last year, with much of the northern United States flooded with mild Pacific air and wet conditions across the southern tier.

And it would all but guarantee that 2027 will be the warmest year on record for the globe as that ocean warmth is released into the atmosphere. That's the lasting legacy of super Niño events - they produce new higher baselines for global temperatures.

Time will tell if this event ends up in the top spot of our record books, but the process is well underway and is something we will monitor all year.

How would super El Niño impact Massachusetts?

No two El Niños are exactly alike, but we can derive some tendencies by looking back at some of the other very strong El Niños of the past.

Years in which we experienced "super" El Niños include 2015-16, 1997-98, 1982-83, and 1877-78.

There were common threads impacting our area. It was a quieter-than-average Atlantic hurricane season, because of the extensive wind shear in the tropical areas, and it was a wetter and more humid than average summer.

Finally, there was a milder-than-average winter with very little snow, which would be different from what we have had the last couple winters.

Looking back at the super El Niños and the snowfall in Boston during those winter seasons:

2015-16: 36.1 inches

1997-98: 25.6 inches

1982-83: 32.7 inches

For comparison, Boston averages close to 49 inches of snow per winter.