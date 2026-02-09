Patriots player Kyle Williams chases down fan who ran onto field during Super Bowl

There weren't too many noteworthy plays for the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX. But rookie wide receiver Kyle Williams made one that wasn't shown to the massive television audience watching at home.

Late in the fourth quarter with the Seahawks controlling the game, a shirtless man ran onto the field at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

The television broadcast did not show what played out, as is usually the case when a similar incident happens during NFL games.

Cellphone footage from the stands showed that the fan was able to make his was down the field, avoiding multiple security guards.

New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams chased down and tackled a shirtless man that ran across the field at Levi’s Stadium during Super Bowl LX on February 8. pic.twitter.com/Y2PBx4cerp — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 9, 2026

As he got close to the Seattle end zone, security got help from an unexpected source in Williams, who is in his first season out of Washington State.

Williams, who was in the huddle with the Patriots offense on the field, chased the man down and was the first person to get a hand on him. As he did, the man slid to ground and security guards piled on top of him.

The man had a message written on his chest and back in black ink.

Game action was halted for several minutes while the fan was taken down and eventually escorted off the field.

New England didn't have much to celebrate on the night. The Patriots fell behind on the opening drive and never made a serious threat on the scoreboard, as Seattle won the Super Bowl, 29-13.

Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker was named Super Bowl MVP as he was the best offensive player for either side, totaling 161 yards from scrimmage.