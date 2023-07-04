Sumner Tunnel now officially closed for two months for repairs

Sumner Tunnel to close as commuters search for other ways into the city

Sumner Tunnel to close as commuters search for other ways into the city

Sumner Tunnel to close as commuters search for other ways into the city

BOSTON -- The Sumner Tunnel officially closed for two months for repairs Wednesday and the change has airport workers bracing for a frustrating summer.

READ MORE: Sumner Tunnel shutdown: What to know about traffic impacts, travel alternatives

"If you are driving in, it's crazy," says Humberto Rivera, an American Airlines worker. "I did, but I got home at almost two in the morning."

The tunnel will be closed full-time from July 5 to August 31 for repairs. Massport is encouraging everyone heading to Logan Airport to find an alternate means of transportation, and this includes workers. Employees living in the suburbs say they are likely to take the Logan Express shuttle to work. Others may hop on the Commuter Rail before taking MBTA lines to Logan.

The biggest challenge will be getting to Boston from Logan or getting north of the city.

"The only way really right now is the Framingham [Logan Express Shuttle]. Take it all the way in because they have access people don't have," explains Rivera.

State Police believe there will be major issues for drivers coming out of East Boston into the city as well as for drivers heading west. They will be forced through the Ted Williams Tunnel or up Route 1A to come back to the Tobin Bridge.

"I think the trouble spots will be Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday in the evening commute," says Massachusetts State Police Major Marc Lavoie.

"Lots of prayers, the Logan Express, and luckily maybe the Commuter Rail is empty. Knock on wood," laughs Gabriel Feliciano, another worker at Logan Airport. "Try to get there early, take the Green Line, and walk the rest of the way."

Over the past few months, the Sumner shut down only on weekends. Even then, workers were seeing their commutes jump by an hour or more. They are using that experience as insight for the next two months.

"I used to drive on the tunnel, and at that point, it took almost an hour to get home," remembers Feliciano. "All the traffic was going from the Sumner to the other tunnel."

Construction inside the Sumner Tunnel WBZ News

"I am going to have to be here, so I will have my vehicle to get here, but I really have to stress to people: It will be congested," adds Ed Freni, director of aviation at Massport, "People need to find other ways than single-occupancy vehicles. Hopefully they use public transit - Blue Line, Silver Line. There are a lot of options for people to use during this eight-week period."

Options include the Blue Line, the Silver Line, the Logan Water Taxi and ferries from the South Shore. Airlines are warning passengers to give themselves much more extra time to get to the airport than usual.

In the meantime, many drivers are worried about meeting their daily passenger quotas with the long detours.

"This is a big problem for me. Like when I want to go to Boston to pick up somebody, I have to go around Chelsea or Tobin Bridge. ... What can I do? Nothing," said one driver.