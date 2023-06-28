Watch Live: MassDOT final update before Sumner Tunnel shuts down next week

REVERE - The Sumner Tunnel will close next week for nearly two months and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation will have a final briefing Wednesday on what to expect.

The tunnel will be completely shut down from Wednesday, July 5 through Thursday, August 31. During the closure they'll be working on the ceiling, road, walls, lights and improvements for "safety and climate resiliency."

The Sumner Tunnel is nearly 100 years old and is the first traffic tunnel in Massachusetts. It's one of four ways into the city and it's the main connection for East Boston and the airport.

The shutdown will cause congestion in the Ted Williams Tunnel and on the Tobin Bridge. As alternatives, commuters can use the MBTA's Blue Line or East Boston ferry for free. They can also take advantage of reduced fares on the Newburyport/Rockport commuter rail line.

MassDOT said the tunnel will be shut down again for about two months in the summer of 2024.

The Sumner Tunnel Restoration Project is expected to cost about $160 million.

