Sumner Tunnel shutdown: What to know about traffic impacts, travel alternatives

BOSTON - A new phase of the $160 million Sumner Tunnel restoration begins Wednesday. The nearly 100 year-old tunnel will be closed every day for about two months, starting Wednesday.

The Sumner is one of four ways into the city and it's the main connection for East Boston and Logan Airport, so the disruption will be significant. Here's what you need to know about the closure:

How long will the closure last?

The tunnel will be fully closed from July 5, 2023 to August 31, 2023. It will then be closed most weekends for the fall and winter. In the summer of 2024, another full closure is planned.

What neighborhoods will be most affected?

MassDOT says East Boston, South Boston and those along the waterfront will see more traffic, and heavy congestion is expected in the Ted Williams Tunnel and on the Tobin Bridge. North End residents and businesses can expect "noise and vibration" during construction.

How will this affect getting to Logan Airport?

Travelers are urged not to drive to Logan Airport this summer, even though the adjacent Callahan Tunnel that goes into East Boston will remain open. Massport says prepare for an extra two hours of travel time, coming to and leaving the airport. Logan Express is offering discounts of 25% off online along with free rides for kids 17 and under, and anyone getting to the airport via water transportation can get a ticket to skip to the front of the security line.

Detours for Sumner Tunnel closure CBS Boston

What detours will be in place?

Those headed downtown from East Boston will be directed to the Mass Pike/Ted Williams Tunnel and on to I-93. Anyone leaving Logan and going to I-93 North will be detoured from Route 1A North to Route 16, then south on Route 1 over the Tobin Bridge through Sullivan Square.

Click here for more information on detour options.

What about taking an Uber, Lyft or taxi to the airport?

It may be tough to find a taxi or rideshare to the airport this summer. Some drivers tell WBZ-TV they might stay away from Logan altogether.

What transit alternatives will be available?

Below is a full breakdown of transit alternatives via MassDOT, including free travel on the Blue Line:

TRAVEL TO/FROM EAST BOSTON AND NORTH END

MBTA Blue Line and Parking

The entire Blue Line in both directions will be free to riders. Gates will be open at all Blue Line stations from Wonderland to Bowdoin.

An additional train will be added to the Blue Line in the midday period to help support more riders riding the line.

All MBTA parking lots and garages on the Blue Line will be reduced to $2/day. Additional free parking is available near Wood Island Station.

Visit mbta.com/Sumner for additional information.

Discounted Tolls

Discounted tolls will be provided for the Tobin Bridge and Ted Williams Tunnel for those registered in the Resident Discount Program.

Real Time Traffic monitoring will be available at 13 local intersections.

East Boston Ferry

The East Boston ferry will be free during the tunnel's closure.

The East Boston ferry service project operates between East Boston at Lewis Mall and the downtown Boston area at Long Wharf. East Boston ferry service schedules are available online with all ferry service schedules available at mbta.com/ferry.

Alternate travel options for the Sumner Tunnel closure. CBS Boston

TRAVEL TO/FROM THE NORTH SHORE

Commuter Rail and Parking

Zone 1A ($2.40) fares from Salem and Swampscott Commuter Rail. Parking at Salem and Swampscott is just $2 per day.

Free parking at lots north of Salem, including Beverly, Gloucester, Hamilton/Wenham, Newburyport, North Beverly, Monserrat, Rowley, and West Gloucester.

Blue Line benefits also apply. Travelers are encouraged to utilize the Wonderland Station parking lot if coming from the North Shore.

Lynn Ferry

The Lynn Ferry will operate between the Blossom St. dock in Lynn to Central Wharf in Boston (near Aquarium).

Free parking at the City of Lynn-owned lot will be available near the Blossom St. dock. Bicycles are allowed on the ferry.

Riders may use a Zone 1A fare ($2.40).

The Lynn Ferry will operate five days/week on weekdays only, with 10 trips per day. Schedules are being finalized and will be released as soon as they're available.