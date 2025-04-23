Summer camp plans? Here are some affordable options in eastern Massachusetts

Finding a summer camp for kids can be stressful, but there are still some options available for parents in the Boston area and eastern Massachusetts.

Meghan Block, the CEO of Boston Moms and Wicked Good Mom Media, said there's no need to panic if you haven't signed your child up for something yet.

"There are a ton of options from theater camp to the typical outdoors summer camp, STEM camps, overnight camps, there's something for every kid. I think the first thing is to just think about their interests, what your childcare needs are, what are the drop-off times, can my child reasonably get through a full day of camp, or do we only want to do a half-day? Transportation is something to think about, some do drop off, some have buses," Block said.

Summer camps in Greater Boston

For example, the Boston Children's Museum's "Explore It" summer camp has spots still available.

"For our moms that are close to city proper, it is incredible. It is literally, the best of the best. We always recommend it every year.

Campers can sign up for a maximum of three weeks. For more information, visit their website.

For more of the traditional camp experience, there's LINX camps and the New England Outdoor Camp (NEOC), both in Wellesley. They're available for up to eight weeks in the summer.

"They are unbelievable. We've had the opportunity to actually visit them. They're outdoors, they have activities for kids of all ages. They do offer early and late stays and busing," Block said.

Paying for summer camp

It can be expensive to pay for summer camps and childcare coverage, with summer vacation lasting about three months.

Block said there may be some options available.

"Many companies will actually subsidize your care. So, if you are working for a more traditional or corporate company, or even a non-profit, a lot of times they will have options for subsidized childcare in the summertime. Please ask about them. That's a question to ask your HR departments," Block said. "That exists, a lot of people don't know."

There are also financial assistance programs at many camps.

"I know that the trustees offer financial assistance, community boating. Some have sliding scales, so depending on your income, so don't just assume that it's out of range for you," Block said.

What to pack for summer camp

Here are some things Block said are "tried and true" when packing for summer camp.

Sunscreen

Sunscreen detection patches (for when to re-apply)

Bug spray

Hat

Water bottles

Labels

Quick drying towels

Block said all of it should fit in a backpack.

"The great thing about summer camp for kids is that it really does allow for them to be kids. It's a different routine for them. Some children thrive in something very structured. Sometimes back-to-back camps are really hard. Finding what works for you and not feeling the pressure of the camp rat race, do what works for your family," Block said.

