Eating lots of sugar may raise your risk of getting kidney stones, researchers find
BOSTON - If you eat a lot of sugar, you might be more likely to get kidney stones.
Kidney stones are common, affecting about 10% of the population, and passing one can be excruciatingly painful. The cause is not always clear, but diet and lifestyle factors may play a role. To study the possible impact of a high-sugar diet, researchers in China studied more than 28,000 U.S. adults and found that those who consumed the most sugar had 39% higher odds of developing kidney stones compared to those who consumed the least.
The American Heart Association recommends no more than 6 teaspoons of added sugar a day for women and 9 teaspoons for men.
However, the average American adult eats 17 teaspoons of added sugar daily.
