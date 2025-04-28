Suffolk University student attacked in Boston, police searching for 5 young men

Boston Police ask for help identifying suspects that allegedly attacked man in downtown Boston

Boston Police are searching for five young men who they say attacked a Suffolk University student late Saturday night.

According to the police report, the student was walking near campus on Tremont Street just after 11 p.m. when the group of five drunken men crossed his path and one of them forcibly bumped into him. When the student shoved him back, the group surrounded him, pushed him, hit him over the head with a glass bottle and put him in a headlock before running away.

Police said the student, who has not been identified, was "visibly bleeding from the left side of his head." There have been no arrests.

In a statement Monday, Suffolk University said the student is "recovering from his injuries."

"The University is deeply concerned and saddened that one of our students was the victim of a random and senseless attack Saturday night while walking along Tremont Street. We have been in contact with the student and his family since the incident," the university said.

The school said it's working with Boston Police and that campus police will increase patrols in the area after the incident.

"The safety of our students and our broader community is our highest priority," the university said.

Police ask for help identifying suspects

Boston Police said all five were white, around 20 years old, and clean-shaven. They released a photo Monday from surveillance video in the area that night. Officers also recovered a black hat with a yellow P on it, which they believe was worn by one of the suspects.

Police have released this image of the alleged suspects in Downtown Crossing on Saturday night. Boston Police

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boston Police Department at 617-343-4571.