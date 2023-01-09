You may have more success with "Damp January" than "Dry January"

BOSTON -- Some of us are taking a break from alcohol this month in observance of "Dry January" but some people should consider "Damp January" instead. What does that mean?

Some people abstain from alcohol in January often to compensate for heavier drinking during the holiday season, which has been linked with some health benefits including improved sleep.

But avoiding alcohol altogether can be challenging for some, but observing Damp January, where you drink less than usual, may be a more attainable goal.

Some say cutting down on alcohol rather than quitting may improve compliance and could lead to healthier drinking habits in the long run.