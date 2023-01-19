Watch CBS News
Study: Six minutes of high-intensity exercise may help ward off cognitive decline

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – New research suggests that short bouts of exercise can help protect your brain from memory loss.

Scientists in New Zealand found that just six minutes of high-intensity exercise may help ward off cognitive decline even more than long low-intensity workout or fasting. 

They say brief but vigorous bursts of activity increase the production of a special protein essential for brain formation, learning, and memory and may protect the brain from age-related cognitive decline.  

