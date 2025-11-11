Bill proposes seizing cars, bikes from "street takeover" participants in Massachusetts

There's a proposal on Beacon Hill that takes a different approach to combatting "street takeovers" in Massachusetts.

Dartmouth Rep. Christopher Markey has filed a bill that would allow the state to seize vehicles if they are used to block traffic for the rowdy meetups. He says other lawmakers have shown support for his initiative.

"These vehicles are really important to these people, particularly the souped-up vehicles that have all of the gadgets on it and all of the young men and women are proud of them," the Democratic lawmaker told WBZ-TV. "We're hoping that the possibility of seizure will be the deterrence."

Just over a week ago, police in Fall River arrested five people after dozens gathered on dirt bikes, ATVs, scooters and motorcycles for a street takeover. Authorities said they were "disregarding traffic laws while performing reckless stunts" that put lives at risk.

Markey's legislation says any motor vehicle or recreation vehicle used to break the law and block traffic "shall be subject to forfeiture."

The bill proposes a jail sentence of up to two and a half years and a fine of up to $2,000 for an action that "hinders the movement of other vehicles on such ways with a group of two or more other vehicles." And those who participate in a street takeover while masked could also face jailtime or a $500 fine.

Street takeovers have been reported in recent weeks in Boston, Randolph and Middleboro. In Boston, a police cruiser was torched during what was described by police as a "large-scale vehicle takeover" in the area of Tremont Street and Mass Ave. Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey and State Police have said they are working to prevent them with a combination of citations, arrests and traffic safety grants.

President Trump said last month he could take away next year's FIFA World Cup matches from Boston in response to a question about street takeovers in the city. But Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has said that the matches, which are being played at Foxboro's Gillette Stadium, cannot be moved.