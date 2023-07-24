Stow plane crash victims are 'miraculously' alive, family says

STOW – Three people who were seriously hurt in a plane crash in Stow are "miraculously" alive and expected to survive, according to a relative.

The small plane crashed in the area of Taylor Road between two homes Sunday. The neighborhood is near the runway at Minute Man Air Field.

The wreckage could be seen in the woods just feet from a swing set in a back yard.

Police said all three people on board were taken to the hospital in a medical rescue helicopter.

Norma Lavini told WBZ-TV Monday her brothers and niece were on the plane and spent the night at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. Lavini said all three are in the intensive care unit, but "from what I can gather, not in critical condition."

"One of my brothers has broken ribs and face lacerations, all have many bumps and bruises as expected," Lavini said in an email. "We are grateful to the neighbors to helped, to the police, fire department and first responders for their quick actions. We ask for prayers for them and the family for a complete recovery and for the fact that they are alive."

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the crash.