3 seriously hurt after small plane crashes between homes near Minute Man Air Field in Stow

STOW – Three people were seriously hurt Sunday during a plane crash near Minute Man Air Field in Stow.

It happened just after 1 p.m. in the area of Taylor Road, which is a short distance from the airfield's runways.

A spokesman for Stow police said a plane crashed in the yard between two homes.

Three people were taken to area hospitals by medical helicopters with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the crash.