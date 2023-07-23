3 seriously hurt after small plane crashes between homes near Minute Man Air Field in Stow
STOW – Three people were seriously hurt Sunday during a plane crash near Minute Man Air Field in Stow.
It happened just after 1 p.m. in the area of Taylor Road, which is a short distance from the airfield's runways.
A spokesman for Stow police said a plane crashed in the yard between two homes.
Three people were taken to area hospitals by medical helicopters with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the crash.
