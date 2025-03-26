Story Land and other New England attractions are being sold to new owners

Story Land and Water Country are among a handful of New England attractions being sold to a new owner.

Palace Entertainment, which owns the New Hampshire parks, is selling all of its 20-plus U.S. properties to Herschend, a North American company that operates Dollywood and other attractions that cater to families.

Palace owns Story Land in Glen and the Living Shores Aquarium next door, as well as Water Country in Portsmouth and Lake Compounce, an amusement and water park in Bristol, Connecticut. Palace is selling its U.S. businesses so its parent company can focus on the European market, a press release stated.

Story Land in New Hampshire. CBS Boston

"These historic and beloved properties have been family traditions for generations, and we are honored to help carry that legacy forward," Herschend board chair Chris Herschend said in the statement.

"No immediate changes" for Story Land, Water Country

The new owners say they are committed to a "smooth transition" for employees and visitors and say "no immediate changes are planned for daily operations." In the coming months, the company says it will be "exploring enhancements" to its new parks and pledged to be "proactively communicating with employees, guests, and local communities as the transition progresses."

Story Land opened in 1954 and has more than 30 attractions, rides and shows. It will open for the season on May 24.

Water Country, which bills itself as New England's largest water park, has been in business for more than 40 years and will open this year on June 7.