Storm passing south of New England could bring light snow to Massachusetts Thursday

There's a little more wind in the forecast this week and potentially a few inches of snow for parts of Massachusetts on Thursday.

February has been a winter beast. Just 18 days in and we already have more snow this month in Boston than the rest of winter combined.

February has also been our coldest month of the winter thus far. With an average temperature of 28.6 degrees, it is currently the coldest month we have had since January of 2022.

Tuesday was Day 2 of the unrelenting wind. Boston has had gusts over 30 mph each and every hour since midnight on Sunday, with many reaching over 40 and 50 mph.

Quieter times are ahead, but we have to endure some more wind and snow before we get there.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Winds gradually decline in Massachusetts

The winds will slowly decline over the next 12-24 hours.

Peak gusts overnight will generally range between 20-35 mph, a significant improvement.

There will be more improvement on Wednesday as winds will range between 10-20 mph.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Cold temperatures in Boston

The cold will persist for a few more days. Wind chills will range between -5 and 5 degrees Wednesday morning.

Air temperatures won't get back above freezing for the majority of our area until Friday.

Bottom line, very little melting over the next few days and more baby steps around the sidewalks and driveways.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Watching a storm on the East Coast

Finally, we have one more storm to watch this week.

This one will come out of the deep South on Wednesday and move off the Carolinas on Thursday.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

The center of the storm will pass several hundred miles south of New England, much too far to bring any major impacts to our area.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

How much snow will Massachusetts get Thursday?

It will leave an impressive swath of snow accumulation across the country including several inches in North Carolina and Virginia.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

The South Coast, Cape Cod and the Islands will have the best chance of some light snowfall Thursday. We are forecasting 1-3" in those areas.

The timeline for snowfall in southern New England is between 3 p.m. Thursday and 3 a.m. Friday.

The rest of central and eastern Mass. will just see some scattered snow showers.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

After that storm passes, we get a weekend off. It will be a quiet/dry couple of days and temperatures will allow for a good deal of melting as well.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston