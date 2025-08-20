Stop & Shop says it's lowering prices on thousands of items. Here's how much you'll save

Roaming the aisles of Stop & Shop in Massachusetts, you may soon be putting more in your cart, but paying less at checkout.

The Quincy-based supermarket chain announced today that starting Friday, it will lower prices on thousands of items at 88 Eastern Massachusetts locations.

"I like Stop & Shop, you get better prices. Some other supermarkets are sky high," said Clifford Robinson Jr., a local shopper.

Deb Baker, another shopper, told WBZ she's happy to hear the news, "I think it's an incentive to get people to come back to their store," she said.

How much do you save at Stop & Shop?

Throughout the supermarket, the new lower prices are highlighted with bright yellow tags, making it easy for customers to spot the different deals.

For example:

Stop & Shop Italian Bread (16oz) $2.49 → $1.79

Rotisserie Chicken: $7.99 → $6.49

Russet Potatoes (5- pound bag): 3.99 → $3.69

Sargento cheese: $4.29 → $3.99

While these discounts may not seem like a lot to everyone, in a day and age where grocery prices continue to rise, Denise Monteiro says it helps release some of the burden. "It's gone up, the prices have gone up," she said.

"I'm always shocked though when I look at the receipt, it's like 'Oh my God, I just spent that much?'" Baker added.

Stop & Shop's price cuts are part of a larger trend across the industry. In a statement Roger Wheeler, the store's president explained, "This price investment - which is the largest one we've executed to date - is just one example of the work we're focused on to deliver a great experience for our customers in terms of value, high-quality products, and service in our stores."

Other supermarkets lowering prices

Other major retailers are also taking action. "Star Market has this flyer that says 'Lower prices,' so that enticed me," Monteiro said. "I think they watch each other."

Today, WBZ-TV compared the prices of the same items: bread, chicken, potatoes, and cheese at both stores. At Star Market, the total came to $22.74. At Stop and Shop, it was $20.84.