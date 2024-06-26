Expensive sports equipment stolen from Massachusetts high school at alumni event, police say

STONEHAM - Stoneham authorities say a "significant quantity" of sports equipment was stolen during an alumni event Tuesday night.

The stolen items include football helmets worth $400 each, field hockey and football jerseys and practice shorts. In total, 10 fall sports teams had equipment taken.

Theft happened at alumni event

Police say the theft occurred during an "Alumni Walkthrough" event at old Stoneham High School, which was closed earlier this month to make way for a new high school. It's estimated that 350 to 400 people were inside the building.

"All of the rooms that were out-of-bounds were locked, including the Athletic Training Room," Superintendent David Ljungberg said in a statement. "However, the Athletic Training Room contains a back door, which was not locked, and the group was able to access it by navigating a number of back classes and rooms."

"Desperately asking for your help"

Earlier in the day, the Stoneham Athletics Department posted that it was "desperately asking for your help" to get the equipment back and said sports seasons could be in jeopardy.

"Our current athletes need this stuff and can't compete without it. I am begging for anyone who took something to please return it asap," the account posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. "We can not afford to get new uniforms. This could destroy our upcoming seasons."

Ljungberg said the school system is working closely with police to get the stolen equipment back to teams in time for the fall season. Anyone with information is asked to contact Stoneham police at 781-438-1215.