Stepheon Wells wanted in deadly February shooting in Dorchester
DORCHESTER - Boston Police are looking for a suspect wanted in a deadly shooting from earlier this year in Dorchester.
Stepheon Wells, of South Boston, is accused of shooting 32-year-old Diva Ayuso, of Sharon, on Fermoy Heights Avenue on the night of February 18.
Wells is 20 years old, stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Boston Police.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.