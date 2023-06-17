Watch CBS News
Local News

Stepheon Wells wanted in deadly February shooting in Dorchester

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Man wanted in deadly February shooting in Dorchester
Man wanted in deadly February shooting in Dorchester 00:39

DORCHESTER - Boston Police are looking for a suspect wanted in a deadly shooting from earlier this year in Dorchester.

Stepheon Wells, of South Boston, is accused of shooting 32-year-old Diva Ayuso, of Sharon, on Fermoy Heights Avenue on the night of February 18.

Wells is 20 years old, stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Boston Police.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on June 17, 2023 / 6:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.