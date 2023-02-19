Watch CBS News
2 killed in separate Dorchester, Roxbury shootings

Woman killed in Dorchester shooting
Woman killed in Dorchester shooting 00:20

BOSTON – Two people were killed late Saturday night following separate shootings in Dorchester and Roxbury.

The first shooting happened in Dorchester just before 9 p.m. on Fermoy Heights Ave.

Boston police found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

Additional details were not released.

About two hours later, officers responded to a shooting on Tremont Street in Roxbury and found two men had been shot.

Both men were taken to area hospitals and one did not survive.

The second victim is expected to survive. 

Boston police have not released details on either shooting, but said they are not connected.

