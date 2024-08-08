Watch Live: LAPD is in pursuit of a serial sexual assault suspect

The Los Angeles Police Department is in pursuit of a serial sexual assault suspect.

The pursuit started within the department's Harbor Division, which oversees the areas near the Port of Los Angeles. The suspect traveled north towards Westchester using a few freeways, mainly the I-405.

The suspect stayed near the LAX area, often using surface streets to drive around Westchester and Inglewood.

As many as seven LAPD patrol cars could be seen following behind the suspect as they continued to lead the slow-speed chase.

Officers with the California Highway Patrol reported that the suspect was wanted for rape in Boston, Massachusetts.

It's unclear if the suspect was armed.

After circling the LAX area for nearly 40 minutes, officers tried to end the pursuit with a PIT maneuver, but to no avail.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.