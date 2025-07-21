Stefon Diggs not on PUP to start Patriots Training Camp

Several Patriots players will begin Training Camp on the PUP list, but wide receiver Stefon Diggs is not one of them.

Diggs tore his ACL while with the Houston Texans last October, so there were questions about his availability for the Patriots this summer after he signed a three-year, $69 million deal with New England in March. But he looked strong during his time on the field during voluntary workouts, and wasn't among the number of players New England placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) or Non-Football Injury (NFI) lists over the weekend.

Diggs not being on either list is another sign of progress in his rehab and recovery, and an indication he could be cleared to go full steam when Patriots camp kicks off Wednesday. He was running and cutting well during workouts, though a lot can change once the pads go on and hitting begins in a few weeks.

Not being on PUP isn't necessarily an indication Diggs will be ready to play come Week 1 of the regular season on Sept. 7. Recovering from an ACL tear is a 9-12 month endeavor and Diggs is just over eight months into the process. But it is another sign Diggs is progressing well in his rehab and could be catching meaningful passes from Drake Maye in New England in the very near future.

Diggs had 47 receptions for 496 yards and three touchdowns over eight games for Houston last season. The 10-year NFL vet has 70 career touchdown receptions and has averaged over 100 receptions and 1,200 yards over his career.

Patriots on PUP, NFI

Four Patriots will start camp on PUP: receiver Mack Hollins, tackle Vederian Lowe, linebacker Jahlani Tavai, and tight end Austin Hooper.

Veteran corner Carlton Davis III is surprisingly starting on the active/non-football list. A Super Bowl champ with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, the 28-year-old Davis was signed to a three-year, $54 million contract in March to play opposite Christian Gonzalez in the New England secondary.

Along with Davis, safety Josh Minkins and receiver Jeremiah Webb will begin camp on the active/non-football list. Players can come off either list and return to action at any time they're cleared, but will have to miss at least four regular season games if they remain on PUP or NFI when rosters are trimmed from 90 to 53 players.

Click here for the full schedule for 2025 Patriots Training Camp.