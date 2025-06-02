Stefon Diggs is back with Patriots for Monday's OTA practice

Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs was partying on a boat and not at last week's OTA practices in Foxboro, which created quite the stir in New England. But the veteran was back with the team Monday as the Patriots kicked off another week of their offseason program.

Diggs was present for Monday's voluntary workout on the practice field behind Gillette Stadium, and greeted reporters with a "Nice to see y'all!" as he took the field in Foxboro.

Stefon Diggs arrives at #Patriots OTAs Monday with a “nice to see ya’ll” and a wave. @wbz pic.twitter.com/aye3319CXW — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) June 2, 2025

Diggs was at least one of the previous OTA sessions this summer, but was not at last week's voluntary sessions after a video of the receiver partying on a boat went viral over Memorial Day weekend. The partying wasn't a huge deal, but Diggs was seen giving out an unknown substance to partygoers in the video.

Head coach Mike Vrabel was asked six questions about Diggs and the video ahead of last week's OTAs, but didn't offer much other than the team was aware of the situation.

"Obviously, we want to make great decisions on and off the field," Vrabel said last week.

There was some speculation the Patriots might look to move on from Diggs, whom they signed to a three-year, $69 million contract over the offseason. But with Diggs back on the practice field Monday, it appears the incident is in the past.

Josh McDaniels "not concerned" with Stefon Diggs

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels held court with reporters in Foxboro on Monday, and was the first person to reveal that Diggs would participate in the practice. Diggs remains limited as he recovers from the ACL surgery he underwent last October, but McDaniels said he wasn't concerned about the receiver's absences.

"It's a voluntary part of the year and we know that. I don't know if we've ever had perfect attendance," McDaniels noted Monday. "As a coach, selfishly, you love it when they're all here because you feel like you've got them all in the classroom and all on the field and the rest of it.

"[Diggs is] here today and we're excited to have an opportunity to work with the guys that are out here and available to us," added McDaniels. "I know he's staying up on the information and the material. ... I'm not concerned with Stef in that regard."

The Patriots have been desperate for production from their receiving corps for years, and are hoping Diggs can be part of the group that turns it around with second-year quarterback Drake Maye. Though he's limited with what he can do on the field as he recovers from last year's season-ending injury, it's important for Diggs to be in Foxboro this summer to form chemistry with Maye and help New England's young receivers.

While the viral video from last week was a bumpy start for Diggs in New England, his presence Monday is a step in the right direction. It appears Vrabel's messages was received loud and clear, and Diggs is locked and loaded with the Patriots.