Stefon Diggs puts Mike Vrabel and Patriots in tough spot

The New England Patriots are taking a gamble on Stefon Diggs this season. It could still pay off in a big way, but the move isn't off to the best start after head coach Mike Vrabel had to spend the start of his Wednesday press conference addressing the wide receiver's off-field activities.

Vrabel would have preferred to focus on the team's OTA session in Foxboro when he spoke with reporters late Wednesday morning, which was the second such practice open to the media this offseason. But after video of Diggs partying on a yacht on Memorial Day went viral -- which included the player handing out an unknown substance to partygoers -- reporters dug in and peppered Vrabel with six straight questions about Diggs.

The head coach tried to steer the focus back to the Patriots and football, but had limited success.

"Well, it's something that we're aware of. Obviously, we want to make great decisions on and off the field," Vrabel said. "We're hoping that with our time here on the field today, that when we don't have a script and we're on the call periods, that we're making great decisions. The message will be the same for all our players, that we're trying to make great decisions.

"Any conversations that I've had with Stefon will remain between him, I and the club," added Vrabel.

Vrabel said he has spoken to Diggs throughout the offseason program, but added he speaks to all players every single day.

The new Patriots head coach (and three-time Super Bowl champ as a player) has worked hard to bring a no-nonsense approach to New England since he was hired in January. He has championed for a revamped culture, one that will have players respecting and appreciating their opportunity to play football every day.

But Vrabel was left dealing with a little bit of nonsense on Wednesday, which probably has Diggs in his dog house before we've reached June. While players partying in the offseason -- and even during their down time in-season -- isn't unusual or a big deal, the yacht bash isn't the best look for Diggs as he begins his New England career under a head coach like Vrabel.

Though he was lauded as a professional veteran in his lone season with the Texans, Diggs has a reputation of being difficult from his time in Minnesota and Buffalo. This offseason episode could blow over and be nothing more than some poor judgement. A small blip on the radar before Diggs has a solid comeback season.

But it could just as easily be the start of controversy between Diggs and the Patriots. We'll see which route it takes in the coming weeks -- and if Diggs is present at mandatory minicamp from June 9-11.

Diggs not present at Wednesday's OTA

Diggs participated in last week's OTAs in New England, but he hasn't been in town for this week's practices. OTA sessions are voluntary, but Vrabel has praised his team for having nearly perfect attendance for the workouts.

"We're going to coach the guys that show up at 8:00 a.m., the ones that say, 'Hey, I've got a situation, we'll be here at 8:05 a.m.,' we'll coach those as well. This is a voluntary part of our off-season program. Every player that's not here, which there aren't many, have been in communication with me and their position coaches."

Diggs is limited on the field as he continues to recovery from the ACL injury he suffered last season while with the Houston Texans. The Patriots are desperate for a top receiver for second-year quarterback Drake Maye, and were hoping Diggs could help in that department when they gave the soon-to-be 32-year-old a three-year, $63.5 million contract in March.

Vrabel didn't have an update on Diggs' recovery timeline on Wednesday.

"The timelines and the prognosis and everything, we're working hard to get him back and to be ready to go. When he's here, we'll coach him and we'll have him ready to go," said Vrabel.