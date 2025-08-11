Mike Vrabel says it was "coach's decision" to not play Stefon Diggs in Patriots preseason opener

With Stefon Diggs just 10 months removed from his ACL injury, it was not really a surprise the 31-year-old receiver didn't play for the Patriots in the team's preseason opener Friday night. But an extremely cryptic answer from head coach Mike Vrabel suggests Diggs' absence against the Washington Commanders was not only a health-related decision.

Outside of Diggs and the injured Kendrick Bourne, every healthy Patriots receiver played at least one series in the team's 48-18 victory over the Commanders at Gillette Stadium. While Diggs didn't play, he was on the sideline and seen cheering on his teammates a number of times throughout the lopsided win. It's been a common scene from Diggs this summer, who has been lauded as a great veteran leader and mentor by others in New England's wide receiver room.

Despite being less than a year removed from ACL reconstruction surgery, Diggs was fully cleared for contact ahead of training camp and has been a heavy participant in practice. Vrabel was asked if holding Diggs out of Friday's game was a precautionary move during this Monday morning interview on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show, but the head coach chose to go a different route.

"Coach's decision," Vrabel responded following a brief pause.

Mike Vrabel: “Coach’s decision.” pic.twitter.com/DRm44Ax1QL — The Greg Hill Show (@TheGregHillShow) August 11, 2025

The terse and cryptic response opens the door for speculation that Diggs might be back in Vrabel's doghouse in New England. Vrabel didn't seen enthused over a viral video of Diggs partying on a boat during OTAs back in May, and last week, Diggs didn't jump into the team's joint practice with the Commanders until nearly 45 minutes into the session. When he did take the field last Wednesday, Diggs spent time on the conditioning field before joining team drills.

Chances are Diggs was never going to play in last week's preseason opener. There's no reason for the team to send him out in game action just yet, considering how good he's looked in practice.

But Vrabel could have said as much on Monday, or even given a simple "yes" when asked if it was just a precautionary move to hold out the player on Friday. That the head coach didn't do so will fire up the belief that Diggs isn't on Vrabel's good side at the moment.

Of course, this could all just be another nothingburger too. Diggs was back out on the practice field both Sunday and Monday for the Patriots, and he'll likely have a heavy workload in joint practices with the Vikings in Minnesota on Wednesday and Thursday.

Diggs will have a chance to make his Patriots preseason debut next Saturday when New England takes on the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.