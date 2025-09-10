Patriots' Stefon Diggs details how he's building his relationship with Drake Maye

Stefon Diggs is feeling great after making his New England Patriots debut last Sunday, which was his first NFL game in almost a year. Now the wide receiver's focus is on building up his relationship with Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, as the New England offense looks for a jumpstart in Week 2.

Diggs is less than a year removed from tearing his ACL while with the Houston Texans last October. But he was running routes and catching passes for Maye in Week 1, when he brought in six receptions for 57 yards in New England's 20-13 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

While Diggs was not a fan of the final score -- or the rainy conditions in Foxboro throughout the opener -- he was elated to be back out on the football field doing what he loves. He even enjoyed getting hit, which is not something wide receivers usually brag about.

"Obviously, getting tackled helps a lot. I didn't want to escape that game without getting hit a little bit, so I was seeking a little bit of contact," Diggs said Wednesday in Foxboro. "And I don't really love to get hit at all. Obviously, I play receiver, but I needed it a little bit. I needed to get out there and hit the ground a little bit, catch a couple passes. So for me, I'm just trying to build off it."

Diggs didn't look like a very happy camper on the sideline throughout New England's Week 1 loss, but that was a product of the scoreboard.

"We weren't winning, so for a moment I couldn't be too happy," said Diggs. "I had these moments where I was like, damn, I missed this so much, and I'm so thankful to be back around what I love to do. For me, I had that moment. But at the same time, I was losing, so it was bittersweet."

The Patriots were able to rack up 336 yards against Las Vegas, but scored just 13 points in Week 1. A costly interception by Maye -- who was looking for Diggs on the play -- derailed New England's momentum out of halftime, and the team punted away its next four possessions before adding a field goal much too late in the game.

Diggs said this week's focus is not leaving as many plays on the field.

"Execution," he said. "It was the first game and there were going to be things we needed to iron out. We have to be on our details. We've had some time to think on it, flush it, and we'll try to be much better."

Diggs on building his relationship with Drake Maye

Diggs was brought in to be Maye's top receiver, which remains a work in progress on the field. Off the field, he said his communication with his QB is of the utmost importance.

"As a receiver, you just want to have an open dialogue, especially with a young guy," he said of Maye. "He can play at a high level, so just being there for him consistently, I think a lot of positive reinforcement rather than ripping a guy would obviously be helpful."

Diggs would have no problem letting Maye hear it if the QB makes a bad mistake, and said it's something Maye would welcome as well.

"I think he can take it. I feel like he's a tough guy, too," said Diggs. "He's not a softie or nothing. I would never say that. As far as just being there for him, and having an open dialogue, if you see something, let me know, just that open line of communication and being a receiver with the quarterback."

Diggs and the Patriots will look to get in the win column Sunday when they pay a visit to the Dolphins in Miami. Diggs loves playing on the road, especially when it ends with him and his team sending an opposing fanbase home unhappy.

"It's super exciting. I like going in with my guys, it's us against the world," he said. "We didn't start off too hot and we have a lot to fix with just us. But going in with the right mindset is key, and we have to play fast."