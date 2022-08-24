Steamship Authority launches contest to name new boats; winner to receive $250 gift card for future use
BOSTON -- The Steamship Authority has launched a contest to help name its newest vessels
The winner of the naming contest will take home a $250 gift card valid for travel or parking at any port served by the Steamship Authority. You can enter the contest here.
The ships were purchased from Louisiana last week. They will be helping serve the oil and gas industry off the Gulf Coast.
People can submit names for the boats until September 5 at 11:59 p.m.
The names will be reviewed voted by members of the Authority's Port Council later in September.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.