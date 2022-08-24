Watch CBS News
Local News

Steamship Authority launches contest to name new boats; winner to receive $250 gift card for future use

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Man rescued off Martha's Vineyard after falling off boat in bad weather
Man rescued off Martha's Vineyard after falling off boat in bad weather 00:26

BOSTON -- The Steamship Authority has launched a contest to help name its newest vessels

The winner of the naming contest will take home a $250 gift card valid for travel or parking at any port served by the Steamship Authority. You can enter the contest here.

The ships were purchased from Louisiana last week. They will be helping serve the oil and gas industry off the Gulf Coast.

steamship-authority-marthas-vineyard-nantucket.jpg
The Steamship Authority wants your help naming this vessel. Steamship Authority
steamship-2.jpg
Another vessel the Steamship Authority wants help naming. Steamship Authority

People can submit names for the boats until September 5 at 11:59 p.m. 

The names will be reviewed voted by members of the Authority's Port Council later in September.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on August 24, 2022 / 10:06 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.