Steamship Authority launches contest to name new boats; winner to receive $250 gift card for future use

BOSTON -- The Steamship Authority has launched a contest to help name its newest vessels

The winner of the naming contest will take home a $250 gift card valid for travel or parking at any port served by the Steamship Authority. You can enter the contest here.

The ships were purchased from Louisiana last week. They will be helping serve the oil and gas industry off the Gulf Coast.

The Steamship Authority wants your help naming this vessel. Steamship Authority

Another vessel the Steamship Authority wants help naming. Steamship Authority

People can submit names for the boats until September 5 at 11:59 p.m.

The names will be reviewed voted by members of the Authority's Port Council later in September.