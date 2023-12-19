Watch CBS News
Local News

Injured hawk rescued in Stockbridge by state troopers will recover

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Father-son state troopers rescue injured hawk in Stockbridge
Father-son state troopers rescue injured hawk in Stockbridge 00:52

STOCKBRIDGE - An injured red-tailed hawk is expected to make a full recovery, thanks to father and son state troopers.

hawk-rescue-5p-frame-0.jpg
An injured red-tailed hawk is expected to make a full recovery after being rescued in Stockbridge.  Massachusetts State Police

Sergeant Gary Ruef and his son, Trooper Ryan Ruef, were off duty when they spotted the hawk on the road while driving in Stockbridge,

The troopers blocked off traffic, but the hawk flew off and crashed into a tree. Ryan Ruef was able to sneak up on the hawk and throw his jacket over it.

The hawk is now getting care at the Wester Massachusetts Birds of Prey Rehabilitation Center in Conway and should be released in the spring.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on December 19, 2023 / 5:39 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.