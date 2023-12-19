Injured hawk rescued in Stockbridge by state troopers will recover

STOCKBRIDGE - An injured red-tailed hawk is expected to make a full recovery, thanks to father and son state troopers.

Sergeant Gary Ruef and his son, Trooper Ryan Ruef, were off duty when they spotted the hawk on the road while driving in Stockbridge,

The troopers blocked off traffic, but the hawk flew off and crashed into a tree. Ryan Ruef was able to sneak up on the hawk and throw his jacket over it.

The hawk is now getting care at the Wester Massachusetts Birds of Prey Rehabilitation Center in Conway and should be released in the spring.