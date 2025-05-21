Family of Mass. State Police recruit who died during training still awaiting autopsy report

Enrique Delgado-Garcia was just weeks away from finishing his training at the Massachusetts State Police Academy when he was seriously injured in a boxing exercise and died.

Now, eight months later, his family says they are still waiting to find out what happened. In his first English speaking interview, Enrique's stepfather talked about the boy he raised and the pain of losing him.

The 25-year-old was lifting weights, running and in the best shape of his life when he joined the Massachusetts State Police Academy in April of 2024, Jose Perez, Enrique's stepdad says. He was healthy, we went to the gym, played basketball, "he do everything perfectly," Perez said.

Less than six months after entering the academy, Enrique was dead. "It's difficult, difficult, difficult difficult for us because we don't know the answer," Perez said. "We waiting for the answer. They tell me to our family they fighting, they practice, they fighting to another guy."

At the time, the state police said Enrique suffered a medical crisis.

No final autopsy report issued

In December, frustrated, the family and their supporters took to the streets, holding signs demanding answers. Now eight months after his death, the medical examiner has still not issued a final autopsy report.

Attorney Louis Aloise represents the family. "The customary time frame for that is usually 90-120 days," Aloise said. "Here we're well beyond that I have not received the satisfactory explanation as to why it is taking so long."

The independent investigation into Enrique's death is also dragging on. Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell appointed former prosecutor David Meier to lead a panel of eight investigators, all of whom are being paid by the state for the work on the case and have yet to issue a report.

The family says they want more than just a report, they want to see all of the evidence, including videotapes. "We need the answer," Perez said. "We need exactly what happened to Enrique."

Changes at State Police Academy

State police have made changes at the academy since Enrique's death, bringing in new leadership, and recently said it would divide the next class of recruits in half, staggering the training. Last year it suspended full contact boxing. All welcome changes, Enrique's stepdad said, hoping it will prevent another family from experiencing what they are going through.

Heartbroken, his eyes welled up with tears talking about the boy he raised since he was seven years old and dreamed of becoming a state trooper. "The dream is broke for us, for everybody," Perez said.

Enrique was sworn in as a trooper just before he died. The I-Team reached out to the head of the independent investigation for an update but did not hear back. We also put in a public records request to learn how much taxpayers have paid investigators working on the case. We will report back with that information as soon as we get it.