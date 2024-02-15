Police search for man after stabbing at Tewksbury State Hospital
TEWKSBURY - A search is underway in Tewksbury for a man who allegedly stabbed another person on the grounds of Tewksbury State Hospital Thursday night.
Police are searching for Brian Kobs, a 5'11" white man wearing a blue sweatshirt. He fled the area towards the library, police said.
The stabbing is not believed to be a random act.
The Massachusetts State Police Air Wing and K9 units responded to assist with the search.
Records obtained by the WBZ I-Team in November 2023 show nearly 3,000 police calls to the Tewksbury State Hospital in the last three years.
