Police search for man after stabbing at Tewksbury State Hospital

TEWKSBURY - A search is underway in Tewksbury for a man who allegedly stabbed another person on the grounds of Tewksbury State Hospital Thursday night.

Police are searching for Brian Kobs, a 5'11" white man wearing a blue sweatshirt. He fled the area towards the library, police said.

The stabbing is not believed to be a random act.

The Massachusetts State Police Air Wing and K9 units responded to assist with the search.

Records obtained by the WBZ I-Team in November 2023 show nearly 3,000 police calls to the Tewksbury State Hospital in the last three years.